StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 370,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 484,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 103.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

