StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 533,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

