StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVMI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Get Nova alerts:

Shares of NVMI traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,201. Nova has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nova by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Nova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.