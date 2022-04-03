StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 1,055,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,622. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

