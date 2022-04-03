StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 282,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

