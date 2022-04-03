StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $20.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.50. 1,956,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $242.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

