StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,506. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

