StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 58,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,774. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $881.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 206.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

