StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of PRGO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. American Trust bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
