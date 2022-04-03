StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. American Trust bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.