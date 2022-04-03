StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.05.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,073,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.