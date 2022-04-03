StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.19.

PNW traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 590,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

