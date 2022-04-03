StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 227,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $9,480,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

