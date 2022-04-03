StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 148,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QCR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QCR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

