StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.