StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

