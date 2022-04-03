StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. SLM has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

