StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern (NYSE:SO)

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

