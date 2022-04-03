StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $481.14.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $359.40 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.61 and a 200 day moving average of $433.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

