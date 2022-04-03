StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

