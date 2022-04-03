StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SPX by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

