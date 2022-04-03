StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

