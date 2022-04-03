StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $152.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

