StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

