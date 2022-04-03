StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of TDW stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.
Tidewater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
