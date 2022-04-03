StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of TSC opened at $33.07 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 1,434,158 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2,957.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 307,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

