StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.20.

TTEC opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

