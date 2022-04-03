StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

