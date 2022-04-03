StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

