StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

UFI stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.65 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

