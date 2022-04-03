StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

