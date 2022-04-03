StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vericel by 38.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vericel by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

