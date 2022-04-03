StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. Veritiv has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

