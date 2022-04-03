StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
