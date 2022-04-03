StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

