StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.