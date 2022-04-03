StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
