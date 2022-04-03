StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $906.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

