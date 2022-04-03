StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

