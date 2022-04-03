StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

