StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

WIT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

