StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Xencor by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.