StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
