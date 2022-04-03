StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

