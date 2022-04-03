StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

