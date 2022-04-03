StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.00.
Coherent stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.38. Coherent has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $275.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent (Get Rating)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
