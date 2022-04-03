StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE CORR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
