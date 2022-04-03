StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. RDA Financial Network increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.