StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.99. 2,170,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

