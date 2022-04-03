StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,675. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

