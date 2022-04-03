StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.80.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $132.70. 1,731,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

