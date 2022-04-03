StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.