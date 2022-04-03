StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

