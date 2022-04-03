StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 127,451,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

