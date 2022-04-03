StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 406,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

