StockNews.com Upgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

IBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About Industrias Bachoco (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.