Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

NYSE:SRI opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $598.54 million, a P/E ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,371 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 60.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

